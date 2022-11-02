Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

