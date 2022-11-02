Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

