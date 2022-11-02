Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $828.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.98 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

