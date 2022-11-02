Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 707,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of -128.10 and a beta of 1.00. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

