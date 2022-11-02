Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 88.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPOT opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
