Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart Price Performance

About CubeSmart

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

