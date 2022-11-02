Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.56 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 35.72%. Research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

