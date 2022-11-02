Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.