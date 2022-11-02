Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Harsco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $514.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

