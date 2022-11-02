Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ FARO opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $83.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.