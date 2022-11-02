Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in OptimizeRx by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

In related news, Director James Paul Lang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at $635,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OptimizeRx news, Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OptimizeRx Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.83. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $98.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

