Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 76,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $749.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.