Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

