Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

