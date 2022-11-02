Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.