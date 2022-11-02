Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. StockNews.com began coverage on Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guess’ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Guess’ Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

