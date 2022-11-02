Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $522,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 59.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Resources Connection Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $2,030,715. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $629.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.