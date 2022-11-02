Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Comerica by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

