Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 894.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 900.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,110.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

