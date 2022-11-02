Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.01%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.