Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

