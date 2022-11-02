Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.