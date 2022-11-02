Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $542.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

