Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $784,751 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

