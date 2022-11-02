Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $44,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 698,818 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.