Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.39 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

