Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

