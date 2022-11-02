Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

