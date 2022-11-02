Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in HCI Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.57 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCI Group Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

