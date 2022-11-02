Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 6.0% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Hawkins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hawkins Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

