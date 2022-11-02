Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.