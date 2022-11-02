Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
HealthStream Stock Performance
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HealthStream Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.