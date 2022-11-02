Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 38.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 477,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NTGR stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $559.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

