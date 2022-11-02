Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $473,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 671,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

