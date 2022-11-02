Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $415.14 million, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

