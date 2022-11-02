Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,178,000 after buying an additional 428,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

ONL opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

