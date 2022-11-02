Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,865 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $796.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

