Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,068,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 415,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 72,652 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.