Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,665 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

SXC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

