Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,870 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $19,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 128,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

