Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4,394.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $179.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

