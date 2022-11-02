Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,070,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

