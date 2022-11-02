Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 62.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,799,000 after acquiring an additional 654,276 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 589,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 143,548 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

