Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.32 per share, with a total value of $96,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

