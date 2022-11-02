Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
PDF Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.85 million, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
PDF Solutions Profile
PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.
