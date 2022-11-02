Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Bristow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bristow Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.24 million, a P/E ratio of 332.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.74 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $55,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

