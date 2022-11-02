ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

