1 Popular ETF on Wall Street to Buy Now

The U.S. economy has posted positive quarterly growth for the first time this year. The economy grew at a 2.6% annualized rate in the third quarter. However, the Fed is widely believed to deliver a fourth consecutive 75-basis-point interest rate hike at its next meeting.

The aggressive rate hikes to tame high inflation has caused widespread recessionary fears. On top of it, the upcoming midterm elections will likely induce more volatility in the stock market.

Get

Warning: Undefined variable $CompanyName in /home/etfdailynews/public_html/wp-content/themes/responsalambre/single.php on line 67

alerts:

Amid this backdrop, investors looking for a safe way to earn a larger yield than other assets, such as money market funds or long-term treasuries, could consider investing in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST). It is an actively managed fund that facilitates cash management at a low cost. The fund invests in short-term investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed, variable, and floating rate debt.

The ETF has had marginal changes in its price this year and over the past six months. It closed its last trading session at $50.08. The fund has an average volume of 4.89 million.

Here are the factors that could influence JPST’s performance in the near term:

Fund Stats

JPST currently has a $50.10 NAV and $22.59 billion in fund assets. Its expense ratio of 0.18% is considerably lower than the category average of 0.64%. Over the past year, the fund’s net inflows were $4.35 billion. Its net inflows were $3.68 billion over the past six months and $698.71 million over the past month.

The fund’s last monthly dividend of $0.09 was payable on October 6, 2022. Its annual dividend of $0.41 yields 0.80% on the current price.

TOP 10 STOCKS FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

Fund Holdings

As of September 30, JPST’s portfolio breakdown stood as follows…

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com