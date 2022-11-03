11,745 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 132,537 shares in the last quarter.

KIDS opened at $39.00 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

