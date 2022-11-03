15,000 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.4 %

SLP stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $833.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock worth $2,938,060. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

